Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United were beaten by Arsenal 1-3 at The Emirates this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 6.5- After years of the United goalkeeper being a pressing trigger for the opposition, they finally stand off of Onana and it gave everyone breathing room in the buildup. Not at fault for the first goal but could have done better for the second, helpless for the third

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5- His on-ball game has improved but he still looks shaky against a quality pressing side. Played the ball out a couple of times but more room for improvement.

Victor Lindelof 5- Desperate challenge as the near last man had him booked so looked wary of committing himself afterwards.

Lisandro Martinez 6- Sometimes too much passion can be used by the opposition in their favour and that looked like the case in the early stages. Grew into the game later and had a key intervention to stop a goal. Had to come off after an injury while making another desperate tackle.

Diogo Dalot 6- More secure than Wan-Bissaka in possession and acquitted himself well in an unfamiliar position against a rampant opposition.

Casemiro 5- The game was passing him by in the early stages but got to grips with it as time went on. Made some nice first-time passes to Antony. Clearly more comfortable with Eriksen than Mason Mount so far but overall, not up for it with the speed of the game.

Christian Eriksen 7- Was dangerous playing him in such a physical encounter but his passing abilities shone. Broke through Arsenal’s defence with a beautiful pass that set up Rashford’s goal.

Bruno Fernandes 5.5- A come down after a masterful Forest display, quite literally, as he spent much of the time lying on the ground asking for free kicks as he did creating for his team. Found his game when the game became chaotic later.

Antony 5- Saw a lot of the ball but the end product remains missing. There remains an unshakeable feeling that an upgrade can be had on the right wing.

Marcus Rashford 8.5- Loves playing against Arsenal. Deja vu of last season when he cut inside from the left and blasted one in. Sometimes looked like a one-man attack.

Anthony Martial 2- Was he playing? A completely anonymous performance. Couldn’t even provide a focal point, let alone attack contributions. At this point, if injuries don’t end his United career, his performances will.

Substitutes:

Rasmus Hojlund 7- Showed more in the first two minutes after coming on than Martial did in an hour. Fed off scraps but made the Arsenal centre-backs uncomfortable with the abrasive play of a natural striker.

Harry Maguire 5- Subbed in place of Lisandro Martinez and looked nervous. Was once known for his ball-playing skills but took no risks here, booting it away every time. Needs a lot of time to rebuild his confidence.

Alejandro Garnacho 7- His pace off the bench is a ridiculous asset and almost scored United’s winner were it not for a dubious offside decision.

Jonny Evans 4.5- Maguire and Evans ended the game as United’s centre-back in a fever-dream scenario. Looked overawed by the pace of the game.

