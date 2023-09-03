Bruno Fernandes gives his verdict on Man United’s loss vs. Arsenal



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has lamented the manner in which his side were beaten by Arsenal at the Emirates today.

Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus were enough to cancel out an opener from Marcus Rashford and hand the Gunners victory.

Going into the international break, United are now in 11th position after two wins and as many defeats from four matches of the current Premier League season.

Fernandes, who recently won the club’s August Player of the Month award, spoke to reporters and had his say on the defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The Portuguese playmaker said, “It is what it is, if it is an offside we can’t get on that.”

“It was a good game, I am disappointed by the result, but the performance of the team, the passion was there. If we keep doing this consistently we will get results.”

Like Erik ten Hag, Fernandes also mentioned that there are positive things to take from the match and certainly the performance from which the Red Devils can build on when club football returns

Fernandes added, “It is always tough to lose the way we lost. We conceded the late goal after trying to get the draw.”

On United’s poor away record against the top teams, the skipper remarked, “It’s 11 v 11, at home or away, it doesn’t change anything. We had a very good game, it wasn’t perfect, because we didn’t win, but the mentality, the desire, everyone did the job the manager asked for.”

He went on ahead to praise Arsenal for ultimately winning and securing all three points.

Fernandes is now set to go on international duty for Portugal before returning back to Old Trafford.

For United, Brighton is up next on September 16.

