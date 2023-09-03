Confirmed Man United XI vs Arsenal: Anthony Martial leads the line



Despite a flurry of last-minute signings, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United team to face Arsenal today remains almost unchanged from the one that started against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Raphael Varane was replaced at half time by Victor Lindelof in that game and he keeps his place alongside Lisandro Martinez at centre back, with Varane now out for a few weeks.

Andre Onana is in goal and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

Diogo Dalot keeps his place at left back despite the arrival on loan of Sergio Reguilon to cover in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen form the midfield pivot. Mason mount is still injured and Sofyan Amrabat was not registered in time to take part today.

Anthony Martial is once again chosen to lead the line, putting an end to rumours that new signing Rasmus Hojlund would be thrown straight in to the starting XI in his first match.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Antony form the attacking midfield.

The bench comprises new signings Bayindir, Reguilon, Jonny Evans and Hojlund, along with Harry Maguire, Dan Gore, Facu Pellistri, Hannibal and Alejandro Garnacho.

Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay did not travel with the squad and could be injured.

Donny van de Beek also did not travel amidst rumours of a possible departure.

Hannibal’s presence on the bench will delight fans who have been baying for him to get a chance in the first team.

It was said that after a conversation with Erik ten Hag, the decision was made to keep him at Old Trafford this season as he attempts to make the step up to the first XI after a fine pre-season.