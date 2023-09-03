Former Manchester United duo David de Gea and Jesse Lingard still on the radar for Saudi clubs

The summer transfer window slammed for European teams this week, with clubs across the continent now having to make do with what they have for the first half of the campaign.

Manchester United made seven additions to their first-team squad, including centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund, who is expected to make his debut in today’s crunch Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

The emergence of Saudi Arabia’s desire to elevate their standing in the game has been the big story of this year’s market, with some eye-watering fees being paid for players to join the Pro League.

Additionally, the Saudis are still open for business with their window staying open for another week or so.

It’s expected teams from the Middle East will continue to make bids for players in the European League and Premier League managers are still bracing themselves for potential outgoings.

As it stands, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in United players from Saudi clubs and Erik ten Hag looks set to keep his current roster until January, at least.

However, there are a couple of ex-reds who remain on the shortlist for Saudi sides who are available as free agents.

As reported by Marca, both David de Gea and Jesse Lingard are subject of interest and would be able to join any new club without a transfer fee.

De Gea was the high-profile departure from Old Trafford this summer with the club deciding against renewing the goalkeeper’s contract.

Jesse Lingard is also looking for a new club having been released from Nottingham Forest at the end of his twelve-month deal at the City Ground.

The duo would certainly add more quality to the Saudi League, with De Gea, in particular, representing a marquee coup.

The Spaniard has seen links with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich fall through the summer and will be hoping for a resolution to his future in the coming weeks.