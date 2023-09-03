Lack of funds under the Glazers and poor recruitment on show as Man United suffer Arsenal defeat



Manchester United suffered yet another away-day defeat in the Premier League, losing 1-3 to Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

It was deja vu for United as they took the lead through a solo effort from Marcus Rashford only to lose the game in added time.

The equaliser arrived from Martin Odegaard just a minute after the Mancunian’s goal before Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus ensured the three minutes deep into added time.

United’s CB situation a mess currently

United must have thought they had won the game when Alejandro Garnacho scored from a brilliant counter, only to be adjudged as off-side by the tiniest of margins.

While the performance from the team did not deserve the scoreline and result, it once again highlighted how far the club have fallen in recent times under the Glazer ownership.

When the Gunners got their two goals, United’s centre-back partnership consisted of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. The Northern Irishman was partly responsible for the last two goals.

Declan Rice’s shot took a deflection off of him after he was held back by an Arsenal player before he played Jesus onside for the third.

While the blame solely cannot be put on Evans, it is astounding that United are having to play the former academy graduate, who was signed in the hope of adding defensive bodies to the squad.

Maguire was supposed to be sold in the summer but he ended up staying while the club ended up missing out on Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Raphael Varane has already been ruled out for over a month and both Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof had to be taken off in the second-half and the manager and fans will be praying that both can make a swift recovery.

After years of poor recruitment and incompetent people at the helm of the club, Anthony Martial continues to wear the Number 9 jersey of the club and do absolutely nothing on the pitch.

Martial still at the club, Rasmus still not fully-fit

He was once again asked to start with Rasmus Hojlund still unable to start games but the Frenchman was an invisible figure, hardly putting in any effort.

When the Dane did come on, things instantly improved and United suddenly seemed to have a potent focal point up top.

United needed another forward, who can take the heat off the Hojlund but once again, the footballing people at the club failed to act, hiding behind FFP concerns.

Hopefully, the 20-year-old can return to full fitness over the international break and help his club out, who look to be in danger considering the mounting injuries.