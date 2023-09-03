Lorient turned down loan of Man United’s Donny van de Beek due to his poor attitude



FC Lorient turned down a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek due to his poor attitude.

A day before deadline day, it was indicated that United reached an agreement with Lorient over the temporary signing of Van de Beek.

He has not enjoyed his time at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2020 from Ajax.

Lorient were intent on handing the Dutchman a lifeline to revive his career but according to LÉquipe via Get French Football News, the Ligue 1 outfit eventually pulled out of a deal due to the player’s poor attitude and how he behaved during negotiations.

Despite the Red Devils sanctioning his exit in mid-August, Van de Beek and his representatives refused to talk with Lorient officials.

It seemed that the transfer had collapsed with the 26-year-old unwilling to join Régis Le Bris’ side.

However, with time running out and the window about to close, Van de Beek’s agents had a change of heart and tried to establish contacts with Lorient to see if a potential deal could get over the line.

Bemused and unimpressed, the French giants closed the door on a potential switch, leaving the Netherlands international in limbo.

Lorient went on ahead to acquire ex-Chelsea and Monaco star Tiémoué Bakayoko on a free.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person detailed that there is still a chance Van de Beek could depart with Turkish lig club Galatasaray keen on his services.

According to The Daily Mail, Galatasaray remain in talks with United for the midfielder, after a previous £1m loan offer was turned down.

The player was not part of the Red Devils’ squad that travelled to London ahead of Sunday’s showdown clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

