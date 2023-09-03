Manchester United announce official shirt numbers



Manchester United have released their updated squad numbers following a frantic final day of the transfer window.

Erik ten Hag welcomed three new players to his team, as well as official confirmation of a one-year deal for Jonny Evans. Sofyan Amrabat was the final addition after deals were agreed earlier in the day for Sergio Reguilón and Altay Bayindir.

Bayindir will wear the number one shirt despite his role as number two, given Andre Onana’s personal preference for the number twenty-four.

The Turkish international recently revealed his hero growing up was Edwin van der Sar, United’s Champions League winning hero in 2008. Bayindir will be undoubtedly excited and honoured to wear the Dutchman’s former shirt this season.

Reguilón will wear the number fifteen, previously worn by Marcel Sabitzer last season.

Jonny Evans has been given the number thirty-five, having previously worn the number six in his previous time at Old Trafford.

Amrabat’s number has not been confirmed yet, with the club stating it will be decided following the Moroccan’s official registration with United.

Rasmus Højlund will assume the prestigious number eleven – the same shirt he wears for the Danish national team.

Alejandro Garnacho has switched the number forty-nine for the number seventeen, made vacant by the departure of Fred in the summer. It’s a number change which reflects the Argentine’s growing stature in the United squad.

The squad numbers in full can be found here: