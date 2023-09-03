Manchester United learn new fixture date and kick-off time vs Sheffield United



Manchester United’s clash against Premier League newcomers Sheffield United has been re-scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21.

The game will kick off at 8 PM.

Sheff Utd v Man Utd moved to Sat, 21 Oct with an 8pm kick-off following release of Champions League fixtures. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 3, 2023

8 pm kick-offs which have been newly introduced in the current season have come under intense criticism from supporters of multiple clubs in England’s top flight.

This is because of the impact they have on match-going fans, with public transportation not easily accessible that late.

United were originally supposed to face Paul Heckingbottom’s men on Sunday, October 22. The affair was set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

However, it has now been brought a day forward. Sky Sports will still televise the match.

Following confirmation of the Red Devils’ Champions League fixtures yesterday, it meant that it was no longer realistic to hold the meeting at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Seeing as United will host FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 24, it became impossible for Erik ten Hag’s side to make the trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Full list of #mufc’s #UCL group stage fixtures:

🇩🇪 20 Sep: Bayern (A)

🇹🇷 3 Oct: Galatasaray (H)

🇩🇰 24 Oct: Copenhagen (H)

🇩🇰 8 Nov: Copenhagen (A)

🇹🇷 29 Nov: Galatasaray (A)

🇩🇪 12 Dec: Bayern (H) https://t.co/wSYAULO2oM — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) September 2, 2023

Teams are not permitted to play on Sunday and then line up the following Tuesday.

The last time the 20-time English champions travelled to Bramall Lane, they ran out winners in a thrilling 3-2 victory courtesy of a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial.

This is the second October game to be played by United that has been moved.

A home fixture vs. Manchester City was re-scheduled to Sunday, October 29 at 3.30 PM due to TV coverage reasons.

United also face Brentford at Old Trafford in a Saturday 3 PM kick-off on October 7.

