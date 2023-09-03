Manchester United pulled out of a deal to sign 16-year-old Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg



Manchester United backed out of completing a transfer for 16-year-old Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg.

This is according to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon who discloses that United were attempting to sign Rigg this summer before eventually opting not to.

As per Nixon, the Red Devils pulled out of negotiations due to Sunderland’s high asking price.

The Black Cats demanded a fee in the region of £3 million from United for their promising talent.

Rigg has already made his senior debut at the Stadium of Light despite his young age.

He made his first senior appearance for Sunderland in the FA Cup against Fulham last season and became the club’s youngest-ever outfield player.

He then went on ahead to open his senior goalscoring account against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of the current campaign, effectively becoming his side’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the process.

It’s easy to see why United were hot on the trail of the young midfielder.

It was previously indicated that there were multiple other clubs also keen on Rigg’s services.

Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea also had the player on their radar.

Nixon adds that the 20-time English champions after factoring in the total cost of the transfer package and wages for Rigg, made the decision to halt further negotiations.

United instead elected to tie down Shea Lacey to fresh terms designed to secure his future at Old Trafford.

Lacey is highly rated within the club and there is real faith in him that he has what it takes to become a real star at United.

