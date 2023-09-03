Manchester United takeover: Gary Neville and Ben Jacobs remain optimistic of sale despite recent reports

Another transfer window has come and gone with the Glazer family in charge of Manchester United.

The much-maligned owners are now entering their 18th season at the helm at Old Trafford despite putting the club up for sale, midway through the last campaign.

News broke that the American owners were open to offers for the club last November. Yet, after multiple public offers, they are still in position.

The silence on the sale has been deafening over the summer and reports emerged last night that the club was no longer on the market and the Glazer family have no intention of selling.

The news was naturally met with fury from United fans who have protested against the current ownership model since they gained control in 2005.

However, former United captain Gary Neville and Sports Broadcaster Ben Jacobs have both spoken on the latest reports and remain hopeful a sale is still on the cards.

Neville says the need for investment across the club will eventually lead to the Glazer family having to relinquish control due to them not having the budget to make the necessary upgrades.

“I don’t believe the Glazers not selling/doing anything story. They have to do something. They’ve run out of money and the financial situation is desperate. They need investment in. They’re also having a toxic impact on the club from the inside out.

“The negligence continues for now but I don’t think it can go on without some action on raising funds. Also who would come in as a minority alongside them with the damage it would do to their reputation,” wrote Neville.

Ben Jacobs also used his Twitter platform to say the sale process remains ongoing and the Qatari-backed bid is the frontrunner with Jim Ratcliffe’s consortium looking less likely to win the race.

“Understanding remains the #MUFC sale process is ongoing and little has changed. No sale always one possibility, especially in light of the expanded Club World Cup. Those close to the Qatar side have said for some time they think their main rival is a ‘no sale’ not Jim Ratcliffe,” posted Jacob.

United fans are desperate for a conclusion to the saga that is continuing to cast a cloud over the club and no doubt hindering United from building their way back to the top of English football.