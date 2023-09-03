Manchester United Women win pre-season friendly against Everton



Manchester United Women secured their first pre-season victory as they beat Everton 1-0.

The match took place behind closed doors at Carrington and saw a number of under-21s come off the bench in the friendly.

Leah Galton scored the only goal of the game after receiving the ball in the box via a superb cross from new signing Emma Watson.

The Scottish international had a good game and looked dangerous in attack, delivering a number of good balls into the box throughout.

In the opening half hour, Nikita Parris had a chance to take the lead for the home side as her shot rattled the crossbar and Galton’s follow-up was off target.

Not long after the opener, Galton was on the ball again but her shot was saved by former team-mate Emily Ramsey.

In the second half, another excellent cross from Watson found Parris on her own but her initial shot was saved by Courtney Brosnan before her second went over the top of the crossbar.

Baggaley finished the game strong as Everton launched a number of late charges but United managed to hold on for victory.

A number of new signings got some minutes in with Geyse coming on in the second half. Watson played well and looks to have settled in nicely and Gemma Evans also got some time on the pitch.

The Reds continue pre-season when they play against Bayern Munich after the squad fly out to Germany on Monday for a training camp.

Their first game of the season isn’t until October 1st following another international camp.

Team: Baggaley, Blundell (Crook), Turner (Deering), Le Tissier (Rabjohn), Riviere (Evans), Boe Risa (Naalsund), Ladd (Francis), Watson (Aherne), Galton (Fuso), Garcia (Thomas), Parris (Geyse).

