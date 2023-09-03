Manchester United’s Charlie McNeill starts Stevenage loan with debut goal



Manchester United’s loan army this season has quite a few players to watch out for.

Among them, Charlie McNeill is a name who will be one of the most scrutinised after a failed loan spell with Newport County last season.

He has begun this season on fire at Stevenage.

Playing against Leyton Orient away from home on debut, McNeill started with a bang, scoring a debut goal.

The effort came in the 21st minute when Stevenage were handed a free kick in the left channel.

A cleverly taken kick in the dangerous areas was smartly flicked on by McNeill towards goal. It evaded everyone and rolled into the net to give the United youngster his first goal for his loan club.

McNeill joined Stevenage this summer after not being deemed ready enough to contribute to the first team.

Turning 20 soon, the former Manchester City player needs senior football and after a failed loan spell last year, his stock is at a low.

McNeill was a highly-rated signing when he joined from the city rivals as his goalscoring record in youth football was borderline unbelievable.

He had scored 110 goals in 72 games for City U15s and started his United spell in the same vein.

He had 34 goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances for the United U18s but has repeatedly failed at taking the next step into U21s and senior football.

United will hope that this spell at Stevenage and the way he has begun becomes a sign of things to come and he can finally realise the potential that made him such a feared prospect in youth football.

