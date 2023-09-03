Manchester United’s rising injury count could derail season as early as September



It was the same old away day story for Manchester United as they ended up succumbing to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The effort was there, so was the performance and the club could very well have nicked all three points and the end result was somewhat undeserved but it highlighted how years of under-investment and wrong recruitment have harmed the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag cannot dwell too much on the result as bigger tests are coming up. He will start praying about his players and hoping a few can emerge unscathed from the upcoming international break.

The injuries are certainly totting up at Old Trafford with new signing Mason Mount ruled out till the end of the international fixtures while academy breakthrough star Kobbie Mainoo is still to recover from his pre-season injury.

The likes of Amad Diallo, Tom Heaton and Scott McTominay are also sidelined at the moment but it is in defence where things are looking dicey at the moment.

United’s mounting injury concerns

Currently, the manager’s preferred centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are both injured with the Argentine hobbling off on Sunday.

To make matters worse, Victor Lindelof had to be replaced towards the end of the game in North London with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans marshaling the back at the end of the game.

United have a hectic September coming up, with a Premier League encounter against the talented Brighton next before their first Champions League tie of the Ten Hag era against Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils will also kickstart their Carabao Cup defence against Crystal Palace this month while league games against the Eagles and Burnley are also to be played.

Considering the attacking threats the team will need to deal with after the next week, it is safe to say fans are worried for the team and the manager.

Varane has already been ruled out but the manager will be hoping he can at least get the Swede and Argentine back in the mix for those huge games coming up.

Ten Hag did reveal Lindelof was simply an illness but the player was spotted limping post-game so doubts still persist. Martinez’s injury situation will be clear tomorrow after scans and fans will be waiting with bated breath for the results.

Not to forget that the Dutch boss is already having to operate without Luke Shaw at left-back while his deputy, Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined.

Diogo Dalot has been entrusted with the role for now but there are question marks whether he can cut it in Europe while loan recruit Sergio Reguilon does not fill one with too much hope.

Fitness not up to the mark, who is to blame?

Question marks need to raised about United’s pre-season, whether the travelling and workload, especially after the hectic season they had, was a hindrance or not?

United played the most minutes of any team in Europe last campaign and on top of that, played so many games across so many different time zones this pre-season with Christian Eriksen also complaining at one point.

Ten Hag was also not much of a believer in team rotation last season and that might be catching up as well. The team have certainly looked off the pace right from their opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The number of first half injuries and those away from the pitch altogether are adding to the feeling that the physical conditioning required to play the manager’s intense way might not be there at the moment.

Let us not forget that the players were outrun by Tottenham Hotspur in their second game while the likes of Casemiro have looked visibly tired in each game, almost unable to cope with the intensity.

One consolation for the manager will be the fact that hopefully, midfield general Sofyan Amrabat can return from his national team duties fully match-fit and ready to influence games.

United’s midfield sorely lacks control at the moment and the Moroccan will be the perfect player to have alongside Casemiro, especially away from home in Germany.

Three huge games coming up and Ten Hag could be about to find out whether his team are pretenders or can muster up a genuine fightback to become contenders.