Rasmus Højlund ready to “die” for Manchester United



Manchester United desperately needed a striker in the new campaign after the team scored the least number of goals among the teams that qualified for Europe.

It was pretty evident that manager Erik ten Hag could not trust Anthony Martial due to his poor injury record while Marcus Rashford always tends to struggle with his back to goal.

United tried and failed in their attempts to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell their record goalscorer Harry Kane, who ended up departing to Bayern Munich.

United’s big-money signing: Rasmus Højlund

After a long and arduous search, United finally ended up bringing in young Danish sensation Rasmus Højlund for an initial £64 million with a further £8 million in add-ons.

There was plenty of criticism regarding the price they ended up paying for the 20-year-old but United believe they have got their focal point for the next 10 years.

He is yet to start a game due to a back problem but the manager confirmed that he had trained all of last week and was ready to play against Arsenal.

Whether he starts or comes on from the bench remains to be seen but the Denmark international is not short of confidence as seen from his previous interviews.

Prior to the Arsenal game, Sky Sports had a tete-a-tete with Højlund and asked what the United fans could expect from him in the coming season.

Højlund’s battle-cry for the season

“What you can expect from me is hard work and a guy who wants to perform and help the team and wants to die for this logo,” the striker said pointing to the United logo emblazoned on the wall behind him.

This is just the attitude United need and the perfect man for the job for Ten Hag. Apart from footballing skills, all transfers under the Dutchman have included bringing in players who are desperate to play for the club.

For far too long, the club have brought in over-priced mercenaries, so it is a refreshing change to see and hear players who love the club.

Now for Højlund to step out onto the pitch and do what he was brought in to do — score goals and bring smiles to the millions of fans all across the globe.