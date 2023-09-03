Video: Victor Lindelof spotted limping as Erik ten Hag gives Lisandro Martinez injury update



Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was caught on camera limping out of the Emirates Stadium after his side’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal.

Quick goals in the dying embers of the game from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus ultimately sunk United and clinched all three points for Mikel Arteta’s men.

During the clash, the Red Devils’ starting centre-back duo of Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez had to be taken off.

With Raphael Varane sidelined and expected to be out for around six weeks, it fell on Lindelof’s shoulders to slot in right next to Martinez.

The Swede did well and helped shore up the backline before he was replaced in the second half by Erik ten Hag.

Martinez also had to come off early after a collision with an Arsenal player when he dived in to make a no-nonsense tackle.

The 20-time English champions ended up finishing the game with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence.

With injuries mounting up, United supporters would have undoubtedly been waiting with bated breath to find out the exact nature and extent of the respective setbacks suffered by Lindelof and Martinez.

A video has emerged of Lindelof walking uncomfortably and seemingly limping.

With respect to Martinez, Simon Peach reports that Martinez left with teammate Alejandro Garnacho for Argentina duty as planned.

The World Cup winner was not wearing a protective boot and didn’t need the assistance of crutches.

Ten Hag was questioned on the fitness of his defensive duo. He said, “Victor was ill, so he had to come off. Licha had a problem on his foot, but I am not sure if it’s an injury.”

“We have to wait, to see, to make the diagnosis.”

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and both players make their return just in time for the Brighton clash on September 16.

