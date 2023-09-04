Besiktas could sign Eric Bailly as UEFA Conference League deadline looms



Manchester United somehow managed to get three players through the doors on the last day of the transfer window but their main struggle was related to offloading first-team stars.

Despite manager Erik ten Hag deeming Eric Bailly as a must-sell right at the start of the summer transfer window, the Ivorian still remains a United player.

He was not even selected to travel as part of the pre-season squad and has been training on his own at Carrington.

United desperate to move on Bailly

The centre-back was close to agreeing a deal with the likes of Real Betis, Besiktas, and Al-Nassr but in the end, all of the moves broke down.

Even close to Deadline Day, there was alleged interest from Fulham, but the Premier League side never followed up on that initial interest.

However, there is still a chance the injury-prone defender leaves the club with windows in both Saudi Arabia and Turkey still open.

Az önce yöneticilerle konuştum.

Nino mu? Bailly mi? diye sordum.

''Bailly daha yüksek ihtimal'' dediler. — Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) September 4, 2023

The 29-year-old was especially close to joining Besiktas, with personal terms also reportedly agreed only for the move to fail after the player asked for a pay-off from United.

United declined the request but it seems the Turkish side have still not given up hopes of signing the Ivory Coast international.

Besiktas still looking at Bailly

As per Milliyet (via Sport Witness), it has come to light that Besiktas still have Bailly as one of their top options for strengthening at the back and the deal could move quickly.

Reportedly, Besiktas need to name their UEFA Conference League squad by Monday, and hence there is a chance a deal will be agreed today itself.

The club’s topmost priority is to either sign Fluminense’s Nino or Flamengo’s David Luis but if those moves fail, they will move quickly to “officially include” Bailly in time to make the deadline.

The latest information from journalist Firat Günayer claims that the club ‘directors’ have indicated that “Bailly is more likely.”

United would welcome such a move as it would free up the player’s wages of £80,000 and the club are reportedly willing to let the player leave on a free despite spending £30 million on his services back in 2016.