Brazil federation considering axing Antony from the national team over assault allegations



The Brazilian Football Confederation is considering axing Manchester United Antony out of the national team over assault allegations levelled against the player by his ex-partner.

A report covered by The Peoples Person divulged information regarding Gabriela Cavallin who has accused Antony among other things, of physically attacking and threatening her.

Cavallin provided gory evidence to support her statements about the United star and his behaviour during past encounters between the two.

Amidst all this, TNT Sports Brazil that there is a chance Antony could be sidelined from the national team as the saga surrounding him rumbles on.

As per TNT, the Brazilian football governing body is contemplating freezing the 23-year-old out due to the accusations made against him.

The case is already being discussed internally and a decision could be coming very soon.

Parties involved in the deliberations include the Selecao’s coaching staff and executives of the Brazil football federation.

TNT adds, “It is not ruled out that the player is cut.”

“The entity will only officially position itself after they have a decision.”

PODE FICAR FORA DA DATA FIFA! De acordo com a apuração da nossa @moniquedanello, Antony pode ser cortado da #SeleçãoBrasileira por ser investigado por agressão à ex-mulher. O assunto já está em pauta entre CBF, comissão técnica e não está descartado que o jogador seja cortado. A… pic.twitter.com/YYJV8LKLvn — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) September 4, 2023

The alleged victim previously went public with her accusations in June but the situation appeared to have died down.

This latest development, along with a Greater Manchester Police investigation into the matter, is highly unfortunate for United, especially after the recent case involving Mason Greenwood.