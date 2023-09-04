Former Manchester United man Juan Mata joins Vissel Kobe in Japan



It has not been a kind summer for recently departed Manchester United players with some either downgrading massively or finding it difficult to get a new club altogether.

However, amidst all the craziness of the transfer window, one ex-United man continues to write an end to his career on his own terms.

Juan Mata has joined Japanese J-League side Vissel Kobe on a one-year deal after leaving Galatasaray as a free agent.

The Spaniard follows in the footsteps of Andres Iniesta in joining the Japanese giants.

He could even be regarded as his direct replacement since Iniesta left Vissel Kobe this summer after his contract expired after a fruitful time in Japan.

Mata leaves Galatasaray after winning the Turkish league title in his single season there.

He made 16 appearances for the club in the league, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His role was to mainly mentor the youngsters at the club and provide an example of professionalism.

As with every club, he will leave with his head held high and remembered fondly by the fans.

He reportedly rejected the advances of Qatari and Saudi Arabian clubs to choose Vissel Kobe, which will endear him to fans of his new team as well.

For Manchester United, Mata’s departure at this moment robs them of a chance to meet him in a competitive fixture this season.

Galatasaray have been drawn in the same group as United in the UEFA Champions League this season and the 35-year-old Spaniard would have undoubtedly received a warm reception from fans both home and away.

Still, United fans would probably support him in whatever career moves he makes as he is fondly remembered at the club for his professionalism and the way he conducted himself at Old Trafford.

