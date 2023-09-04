Greater Manchester Police issue statement in response to assault accusations against Antony



Greater Manchester Police have issued a statement in response to serious assault accusations levelled against Antony by his former partner, Gabriela Cavallin.

A report covered by The Peoples Person noted gory details provided by Cavallin in an interview, in which she accused the Manchester United star of a number of things including physically assaulting her, causing bodily harm and threatening her.

Cavallin recounted multiple instances in which Antony attacked her.

She pointed out during her interview that the United winger headbutted and punched her in a Manchester hotel after the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over Manchester City on January 14. This resulted in a cut to the head and a breast implanted being damaged.

Cavallin further explained that she sustained a cut to the finger stemming from Antony’s attempt to throw a glass cup at her. This allegedly took place on May 8, a day after United suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of West Ham at the London Stadium.

She mentioned that Antony subjected her to regular attacks in the period between June last year and May this year including being assaulted while pregnant during a holiday.

Cavallin eventually lost the baby at around 16 weeks of pregnancy on July 21 2022.

It has been indicated that amidst all this, the Brazilian football federation is considering axing the winger from the national team.

Antony was called up to feature for the Seleçao’s World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru on September 8 and 12 respectively.

GMP issued a statement via The Telegraph and noted they are aware of the situation and are looking into it.

“Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”

As per The Telegraph, Sao Paulo Civil Police are also conducting investigations into the claims brought forward by Cavallin against Antony.

Cavallin filed separate complaints with both the Sao Paulo Civil Police and GMP.

When contacted by The Telegraph, United refused to comment.

Antony arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Ajax in a mega £85.5 million which effectively made him the world’s 13th most expensive player at the time.

The 23-year-old has vehemently denied all accusations.

His agent, Junior Pedroso told The Telegraph, “We are silent because there is an investigative process at a police station in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Several people that she [Cavallin] named as witnesses are being heard. The investigative process requires great caution to ascertain the facts as carefully as possible.”

Pedroso added, “Antony will not pronounce himself until justice has given his opinion about the case, which in our understanding is unfavourable to Gabriela. What can be observed is that she always appears in the media when she knows that she can affect Antony. But the exposed facts are the same ones that are being treated in the investigative process.”

