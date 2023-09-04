“Here we go”: Man United reach agreement with Besiktas for transfer of Eric Bailly



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is set to sign for Besiktas.

On Monday, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Besiktas were set to step up efforts to sign Bailly as they needed to name their UEFA Conference League squad before the end of the day.

This put them in a race against time to sign Bailly.

The Super Lig giants had other targets but the Ivorian was at the top of their list for possible defensive reinforcements.

The United star was unable to secure a move before deadline day on Friday. Fulham were thought to be keen on the 29-year-old’s services but their interest never materialized.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Bailly is poised to become a Besiktas player after all parties involved reached an agreement over his departure from Old Trafford, almost seven years after he arrived from Villareal.

Romano states, “Eric Bailly to Besiktas, here we go!”

“Deal agreed tonight with Ivorian CB — there’s also green light from Manchester United for Bailly to leave.”

“Understand it’s permanent transfer and Bailly will sign short term deal. One year contract, free in June 2024.”

It remains unclear whether the Red Devils will receive any transfer fee from parting ways with Bailly, although it is unlikely.

Undoubtedly a good player on his day when up for it, the centre-back never really made the desired impact at United – partly through no fault of his own. Injuries marred his tenure with the Red Devils.

Next on the agenda for United is to get rid of Donny van de Beek. The 20-time English champions are reportedly in talks with Galatasaray for him after a loan approach was rejected last week.

