Lisandro Martinez declared fit by Argentinian national team



Lisandro Martinez has been declared fit by the medical staff for the Argentinian national team according to a report by TyC Sports.

The sports outlet, based in Argentina, had previously indicated Manchester United’s defender was experiencing “pain” in his right-foot, having been withdrawn during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal yesterday.

The medical staff for the national team have been assessing Martinez today as they seek to establish whether he can play some part in Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The current World Champions are scheduled to play Ecuador on Friday before facing off against Bolivia on Tuesday.

Licha Martínez viajó y ya está con la Selección Argentina pero van a hacerle estudios y evaluar bien el dolor que tiene. https://t.co/HSIrMKwUCd — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) September 4, 2023

Translation: “Licha Martínez traveled and is already with the Argentine National Team but they are going to do studies and evaluate the pain he has.”

Gastón Edul, a reporter for TyC Sports, has now revealed the tests have returned positive news, for both Argentine and United fans alike.

Licha Martínez está bien. Los estudios dieron que no tiene una lesión. https://t.co/HSIrMKwUCd — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) September 4, 2023

Translation: “Licha Martinez is fine. The studies gave that he does not have an injury.”

It constitutes a significant boost for Erik ten Hag who was forced to finish the match against Arsenal with a defensive pairing of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. The duo last played together for relegation-threatened Leicester in 2019.

United were drawing 1-1 at the point Martinez left the field. Arsenal would subsequently score two goals in 17 minutes once Evans and Maguire formed the backline to win 3-1.

Ten Hag will be a mightily relieved man at this positive update.

