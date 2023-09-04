Lisandro Martinez suffering from an injury to his right foot



Lisandro Martinez is “suffering” from an injury sustained to his right foot against Arsenal, according to reports from Argentina.

TyC Sports, an Argentine sports outlet, contend the centre-back is currently experiencing “pain in his right foot” – the same foot Martinez endured an metatarsal injury in last season.

“The former Newell’s and Defensa y Justicia is in pain, therefore he will be evaluated,” TyC says.

The 25-year old was ruled out of the run-in last year following the injury in the game against Sevilla in the Europa League.

United’s performance in the crucial match proceeded to fall apart with El Carnicero, conceding two goals in the final minutes of the game to squander a two-nil lead.

It was a similar story at the weekend.

Martinez was with withdrawn at the 67th minute mark after complaining about pain in his right foot. He was replaced by Harry Maguire, much to the noisy amusement of the Arsenal crowd.

The report from Argentina indicates this substitution was a “precaution”, however, with Martinez awaiting further evaluation before a definitive assessment is reached.

His substitution proved costly as Victor Lindelof departed the field just 17 minutes after Martinez, with an injury of his own.

This left Erik ten Hag fielding a centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

It’s little wonder United conceded two late goals to end up losing a match they had initially taken the lead in.

With Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane already sidelined with injury, Ten Hag will be desperately awaiting the news of Martinez’s scans.

If the Dutchman is forced to rely on a centre-back pairing of Maguire and Evans for any significant period of time, fans will not be optimistic about the outcome.

