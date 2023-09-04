Man United discussed the possibility of a swap deal with Chelsea involving Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United suffered yet more away day blues, as they lost to Arsenal 1-3 at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday.

This was their second away day defeat in as many games and while their performance did not deserve the cruel blow, their away record remains a source of consternation for manager Erik ten Hag.

To add to the woes, the Dutchman was asked about the reason for Jadon Sancho’s absence from the matchday squad and the manager revealed the winger’s training displays were not up to the mark.

ETH-Sancho spat

The Englishman subsequently went on to release a personal statement without the club’s approval highlighting he felt he was being made a scapegoat and that his training displays had nothing to do with the manager’s decision.

This episode has opened yet another can of worms for United and now it seems the manager has to try and put out yet another fire started by a United player.

During his tenure, he has had to deal with issues surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, former skipper Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, and now Sancho.

The former Ajax coach has always shown a no-nonsense approach when dealing with player issues and after supporting Sancho throughout last season, he is not expected to offer the olive branch this time around.

Former United skipper Rio Ferdinand even went as far as suggesting the Red Devils could move on the winger with the Saudi Arabian market still open.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano even indicated that United had even discussed a deal for Sancho with Chelsea, something The Peoples Person had reported earlier.

Sancho swap with Cucurella was discussed

The Italian confirmed that a swap deal was discussed during negotiations for Chelsea’s left-back Marc Cucurella. However, the move ultimately broke down and so did Sancho’s chances of moving to the Blues.

While the talks were never concrete, this indicates something has been going on in the background between the pair, and post the Arsenal game, things have heated up.

It remains to be seen how the manager deals with the current predicament with Romano indicating talks are supposed to be held face-to-face between the two at Carrington this week.

While most of his teammates are heading out on international duty, Sancho has yet again missed the bus and is set to remain in Manchester.