Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay leaves Wales national team role after only six months



Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay has cited family reasons and the intensity of his duties at Old Trafford as the factors behind him leaving his role with the Wales national team.

Ramsay only took up the job six months ago in March.

The 31-year-old worked at Shrewsbury, Swansea and then Chelsea before United moved in and appointed him as their set-piece coach.

He is regarded as one of the best young coaches in football and it spoke volumes that when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left and Erik ten Hag came to the club, Ramsay was one of the few members of the backroom staff the Dutchman retained.

The FAW said in a statement confirming Ramsay’s departure, “Family commitments and his current role as first team coach at Manchester United mean that Ramsay will be unable to continue his work with Cymru. Rob Page and the FAW would like to thank Eric for his work with the team and wish him well for the future.”

The United coach remarked, “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make but it is the right one for myself and my family after the recent birth of our second child and taking into consideration the intensity of my role at Manchester United.”

He added, “Having discussed everything with my family, Rob and the association, we came to the conclusion that it was best to depart my role before the upcoming internationals so that the group can fully concentrate on the fixtures.”

Ramsay went on ahead to thank everyone at the Welsh football authority for supporting him during his brief stint with the national set-up.

He pointed out that the experiences he has had with the team have been some of the best in his career so far and he will treasure them all his life.

Ramsay rounded off his statement by mentioning, “It was a real pleasure to work with this group of players and I wish everyone nothing but success going forward.”

He has been replaced by Sheffield United first-team coach Jack Lester.

Wales are set to face South Korea and Latvia in the coming days as part of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

