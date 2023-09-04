Manchester United failed with a late attempt at signing Sergio Ramos



Manchester United succumbed to yet another away defeat as they were beaten 1-3 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday.

The game perfectly encapsulated how far United have fallen as compared to their rivals when they brought on Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans on towards the end of the game.

The Northern Ireland veteran was partly to blame for Arsenal’s winning goals but the fact that United’s defensive depth is so poor is a matter of concern.

United’s defensive woes

It is well-known that manager Erik ten Hag wanted the England star to be sold in the summer while the former academy graduate was just an emergency signing at best.

United missed out on the likes of Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo due to Maguire’s reluctance to leave and the club’s inability to agree a payoff amount with the centre-back.

It is even more damning to think what might happen once club football resumes after a week if Victor Lindelof or Lisandro Martinez are unable to shake off their injuries.

Now as per The Sun, United attempted to bring Sergio Ramos to Old Trafford after news broke that Raphael Varane would be out for six weeks.

However, the Spaniard was not impressed with the offer and the timing of it and instead decided to don the colours of Sevilla, the club where he made his professional breakthrough 20 years ago.

“Following Raphael Varane’s injury last month, the Red Devils made a late play to sign Ramos as the transfer window prepared to shut.

“But United were slow to detail the terms of the offer – before they eventually proposed a one-year, £73,000-a-week contract.

Ramos turned down United

“This was immediately declined by the World Cup winner. Man Utd were said to be upset that he turned their offer down so swiftly.”

This general lackadaisical approach from United’s transfer team has cost them in the past as well and now it seems, that was what led to the World Cup winner rejecting the offer.

Whether Ramos could have provided better security is debatable considering his exploits for Paris Saint-Germain, but class is always permanent and he could have gone down the same route as Thiago Silva.

Whether United end up rueing this transfer misfire remains to be seen but fans will be hoping Martinez and Lindelof recover as quickly as possible.

The prospect of watching Harry Kane and Bayern Munich lining up against the partnership of Maguire and Evans is not alluring at all.