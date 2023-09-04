Official: Man United’s Antony dropped from the Brazil national team amidst serious assault accusations



Manchester United winger Antony has officially been removed from the Brazil national team amidst allegations of harassment and causing bodily harm to his ex-partner.

In an interview, his former partner Gabriela Cavallin claimed that Antony physically attacked her on multiple instances in the period between June last year and May this year.

She also alleged that the United star headbutted and punched her in a Manchester hotel on January 14 in addition to cutting her finger as a result of the player throwing a glass cup at her on May 8.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the Brazil football federation are contemplating axing Antony from the national team while investigations carry on.

A final decision has now been made and Antony has officially been dropped from the Selecao for their upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru on September 8 and 12 respectively.

FORA DA SELEÇÃO! ❌🇧🇷 Antony foi desconvocado da #SeleçãoBrasileira por investigações de agressões à ex-mulher! pic.twitter.com/F9KrLokeFL — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) September 4, 2023

🚨🚨| CBF statement: "In light of the facts which came to light on Monday [04/09] concerning Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been… https://t.co/f7F1z9r81h pic.twitter.com/m9Q2RKUsXr — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 4, 2023

A CBF statement read, “In light of the facts which came to light on Monday (04/09) concerning Manchester United player Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been removed from the Brazilian national team.”

Greater Manchester Police have responded to the matter and confirmed they’re looking at it.

Antony took to social media where he declared his innocence.

The 23-year-old wrote, “Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obligated to speak publicly about the false accusations I have been a victim of.”

“From the beginning I have handled this issue seriously and with respect, providing the due clarifications to the police authority. The police inquest is under cover of justice, and therefore I cannot make its contents public.”

He added, “However, I can say with confidence that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and more to be produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.”

“My relationship with Ms, Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. Every time, whether in testimony or in interview, she presents a different version of accusations.”

He went on ahead to once again deny all accusations against him while laying bare his availability to police authorities if required to cooperate with ongoing inquiries.

Official statement by Antony tonight on Instagram regarding news of São Paulo court investigated him for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. 🚨⤵️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KVUsTRqjiy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2023

Antony further mentioned that he is confident his name will be cleared and innocence proven when all is said and done.

