Rasmus Hojlund looks to be true to his word after Manchester United debut

Manchester United suffered a heartbreaking defeat at The Emirates stadium yesterday (Sunday), as two stoppage time goals handed Arsenal a controversial 3-1 victory.

United looked set to leave London with at least a point until Declan Rice’s deflected effored squirmed under Andre Onana before Gabriel Jesus wrapped up the three points on the counter.

It was a disappointing end to the game that United boss Erik ten Hag will want to take positives from.

One of which was the 30 minute cameo of Rasmus Hojlund, who produced a lively display which included more guts and desire than Anthony Martial has showed for too long to mention.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Hojlund stated his intentions upon signing for United and told fans exactly what to expect throughout his time at Old Trafford.

“What you can expect from me is hard work and a guy who really wants to perform and help the team. I want to die for this logo,” said Hojlund.

The Danish international’s desire to succeed will be music to United fans ears who have watched their team struggle without a recognised number nine for the past few seasons.

If Sunday’s debut is anything to go by then the young man is going to stay true to his word after his substitute display almost won the game for United.

Hojlund pulled onto Arsenal centre-back Gabriel and gave the Brazilian a tough time with his strength, speed and quality.

Ten Hag was adamant the Dane should have been awarded a penalty following an untidy challenge from Gabriel but referee Anthony Taylor waved the claims away.

Hojlund also produced a moment of magic which looked to have helped set up United’s winner through Alejandro Garnacho before the VAR controversially ruled the goal out.

His clever back-heeled flick allowed Casemiro to set Garnacho free before the Argentine’s tidy finish was deemed to have come from an offside position.

Even if the bar has been set rather low from United’s recent strikers, Hojlund will clearly provided a badly needed spark in Ten Hag’s attack and his willingness to fight for the shirt will be a welcome change.

Despite the defeat, Ten Hag will cite the performance of his new man as as a positive and will hope the 20-year-old can get off the mark against Brighton on his home debut, after the international break.