Rio Ferdinand speaks out on Erik ten Hag-Jadon Sancho feud after Arsenal game

Manchester United suffered a painful late defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday against Arsenal, leaving Erik ten Hag’s side with two wins and two losses from their opening four fixtures.

The United boss was left dismayed by decisions that went against his side while injuries also played a major role in the injury-time defeat.

United travelled to London without Jadon Sancho and Ten Hag revealed post-match that his training performance was below-par which led to the manager dropping him for the all-important game.

Sancho responded to the comments via social media, rebuffing the accusations and claiming he feels he is being made a “scapegoat”.

As reported by The Daily Mail, former United defender Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the apparent spat through his Five YouTube channel.

‘There’s no way Jadon is putting out a statement like that if he hasn’t in his own eyes performed well.

That’s the difference as well.

“On his chart, Jadon (might think) – “I’ve trained alright”, but the manager might have a different standard,” said Ferdinand.

The legendary centre-back then went onto say he feels Sancho now has a decision to make regarding his future at Old Trafford as he faces a struggle to get back into the manager’s good books.

“There’s two ways this ends. There’s only one window open now and that’s Saudi. Or you’re on the bench or not getting in the squad for the rest of the season,” he added.

Despite the disagreement it would be a surprise to see Sancho make a move to the Middle East with United unable to replace him until January, at the very least.

However, there needs to be a resolution to the saga that the club could really do without after a sticky start to the new campaign.

The majority of United players now head into the international break but Sancho will remain at the club having not been called up to the England squad.

Ten Hag, with his no-nonsense approach, will want the issue to be resolved as quickly as possible, one way or the other, as United hope to kick start their season when the Premier League returns in two weeks time.