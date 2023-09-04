Roy Keane allegedly assaulted during Arsenal game



The Metropolitan Police are investigating an alleged assault on Roy Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Keane was working as a pundit for Sky Sports at the match between Arsenal and Manchester United, alongside fellow pundit Micah Richards.

Footage went viral on social media showing the pair involved in an altercation with a member of the public. It is reported Keane had been attacked moments prior to this.

A spokesperson for Sky Sports gave the following comment on the incident:

“We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

Arsenal also provided a statement acknowledging the incident:

“We are aware of an incident that took place during our match against Manchester United on Sunday. The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully co-operating with their enquiries.”

Adam Crafton (The Athletic) relayed the words of witnesses who contend Keane did not act in an aggressive manner and remained professional throughout the incident.

Police are investigating after a football supporter allegedly attacked Roy Keane during yesterday’s match between Arsenal and Manchester United. Keane described by witnesses as startled but didn’t react aggressively and remained ultra professional. https://t.co/xJ7ZpYmseB — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) September 4, 2023

Richards is similarly described as having acted in a peace-keeping fashion, asking the alleged perpetrator to apologise and attempting to defuse the situation. The alleged assailant then reportedly fled the stadium.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement about the alleged assault:

“Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday 3 September.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

