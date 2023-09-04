Saudi Pro League set to make fresh approach for David De Gea



The Saudi Pro League will revive interest in David De Gea over the coming days, according to a report from Spain.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been without a club since being released by Manchester United this summer. It brought to end a twelve year career during which time De Gea was undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Erik ten Hag described his time as Manchester United’s number one as “outstanding” while Bruno Fernandes stated: “You made history at the club and your name will never be forgotten, and that no one can’t take away from you.”

De Gea finished with 189 clean sheets from 545 games. The most ever by a United goalkeeper. He won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League once each and the Carabao Cup twice.

Personally, De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award twice, including last season with 16 clean sheets. The Spaniard is one of only two players in the club’s history to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times, while the only man to win the award three times in a row.

History indeed.

Unfortunately, the rigours of the modern game had surpassed De Gea’s skillset, which, in turn, consigned him to history at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag demands a goalkeeper who is as capable with the ball at his feet, as he is with it in his hands. The Dutchman requires his goalkeeper to be be proactive and assertive when dealing with balls into his box. He needs his goalkeeper to be the last line of defence and the first line of the attack.

In short, Ten Hag needed De Gea to do things he was not capable of doing.

Which is why United made the decision this summer to transition from the Spaniard to Andre Onana; Ten Hag’s goalkeeper previously at Ajax. The benefits of this decision have already begun to bear fruit.

De Gea has been linked to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich since departing Old Trafford. Both of these clubs ultimately decided against a move for him however.

There has been long-standing interest from Saudi Arabia with the goalkeeper appearing to fit the requirements of the league’s recruitment policy perfectly:

A player with a big-name reputation

A player coming towards the end of their career

A player who is unlikely to receive a big contract at a top club

De Gea would represent a significant win for the Saudi Pro League and another star to add to their growing collection. Reports in Spain suggest an offer will made to the goalkeeper in the coming days.

There appears little appetite elsewhere in Europe for the Spaniard’s wage packet, however, perhaps explaining why a concrete move from Saudi Arabia has been slow. Why compete in an expensive negotiation with no competitors?

