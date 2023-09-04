Sergio Reguilon reveals key role played by David de Gea in his transfer to Man United



Manchester United loan star Sergio Reguilon has revealed that David de Gea played a huge part in convincing him that a move to Old Trafford was the best choice he could make.

This summer, De Gea unceremoniously left United after 12 years of service between the sticks.

The 32-year-old is still yet to find a club after ending his association with United.

After confirmation that Luke Shaw had sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out for a number of months, United, also faced with the absence of Tyrell Malacia, instantly dipped into the market for a new left-back.

A number of options were considered before the Red Devils finally settled on Reguilon.

The loanee from Tottenham Hotspur was on the bench for Sunday’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates which ended in a 3-1 defeat.

Reguilon spoke to club media and revealed that he spoke to De Gea at length about what life is like at United.

“I spoke a lot with David and he told me about the club. He told me you are coming to the best club in England.”

“All these players [like De Gea] are legends over in Spain, because I follow a lot of the Premier League. David will always be a legend here and he told me about the club, the people that are here, the training ground, the stadium, the fans… everything.”

Reguilon added, “He said they are amazing, unbelievable. He only has amazing words for Manchester United.”

It’s clear from the 26-year-old’s words that De Gea still holds United close to his heart despite the poor manner in which his exit was handled by the club.

Reguilon will be hoping to feature in his new colours after the international break when the 20-time English champions aim to get back to winning ways by beating Brighton at home.

