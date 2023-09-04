The potential options for Sofyan Amrabat’s shirt number



The only man without an official shirt number at Old Trafford right now is newest addition, Sofyan Amrabat.

Signed in a frantic final day of the transfer window for Manchester United, the Moroccan midfielder has joined on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy included.

It brought a long-standing saga to a successful conclusion with United having been linked to Amrabat for the entire summer.

Erik ten Hag was said to consider the Fiorentina midfielder a “priority” with the pair having worked together at FC Utrecht in Holland.

Amrabat was signed on the same day as Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilon but his official registration with United came later than these two.

The club revealed this late registration is the reason behind the two new signings receiving their official shirt numbers, while Amrabat is yet to get his.

The full list of the United’s teams shirts can be found here with some noticeable decisions.

United’s Shirt Numbers:

Rasmus Højlund will wear the number 11 while Alejandro Garnacho has switched from the number 49 to number 17. Reguilon will wear 15 while Bayindir will assume the number 1, given Andre Onana’s personal preference for the number 24 shirt.

This leaves Amrabat with a few options to choose from.

Amrabat’s Number History:

The Moroccan broke through at FC Utrecht wearing the number 44. He then took on the 21 shirt at Feyenoord before receiving the number 6 at Club Brugge.

He joined Hallas Verona on loan where he selected the number 34 – a tribute to Abdelhak Nouri, the Ajax youngster who suffered brain damage following a cardiac arrhythmia during a pre-season game in 2017. Nouri wore the the number 34 for the Dutch giants.

Amrabat continued to wear the number 34 once he landed in Fiorentina.

For Morocco, the midfielder has adopted a wide selection of numbers:13, 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21. During the successful 2022 World Cup campaign, Amrabat wore the number 4.

Available Shirts at United:

The most realistic available shirt numbers are: 4,13, 26, 27, 30, 31, 32 and 33.

The number 4 is a classic shirt for a defensive midfielder, particularly one with the technical abilities of Amrabat. It was made vacant by the recent departure of Phil Jones on a free.

Interestingly, the future of Donny van de Beek remains uncertain. The Dutchman continues to be linked with a loan move to Turkey – where the transfer deadline is open for another week.

If Van de Beek were to depart, that would free up the number 34; a number with a clear emotional connection for Amrabat.

Regardless of the decision, United fans will be eagerly awaiting seeing their new midfield maestro adorned with a United shirt after the upcoming international break.

