Wayne Rooney failed to sign Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison for DC United this summer



The MLS is the flavour of the month since Lionel Messi decided to join Inter Miami FC.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is the manager of MLS side DC United after a short playing spell with them and he has apparently tried using his club contacts to swing some signings for the team.

As per the Washington Post, Rooney tried to sign Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison for his side this summer.

He ultimately failed, as neither player joined the club.

Morrison has already played for DC last season, when he made 14 appearances for the side. However, his contract has not been extended.

Rooney was backing the player to earn an extended stay at the club but he has not been backed.

Jesse Lingard‘s case is a little different. After becoming a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest, his options at the top level have dwindled.

He was earlier reportedly training with Messi’s side Inter Miami as David Beckham is a United connection there.

Rooney tried to tempt the United academy product but he was seeking a long-term contract after his one-year gamble at Forest failed to pay off.

DC United weren’t in a position to offer that, and so negotiations for him broke down.

Rooney has been vocal about his side’s salary cap issues and recently admitted they won’t sign any more free agents. After playing 27 games, his side sit on the fringes of the playoff picture with 33 points.

Both the players remain free agents with Lingard, in particular, saying that he is “considering all options”. It remains to be seen where they land, but it looks increasingly unlikely they will be Lionel Messi’s opponents any time soon.