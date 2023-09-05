Belgian side Royal Antwerp emerge as surprise contenders to sign Donny van de Beek



Belgian Pro League outfit Royal Antwerp have joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

All summer, United have been trying to offload Van de Beek with the player deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad were locked in negotiations with the Red Devils for the Netherlands international but a potential move collapsed.

Several other clubs including Lorient and Premier League newcomers Luton Town came forward for the player but nothing materialized.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Lorient pulled out of a deal for Van de Beek due to his poor attitude during negotiations.

It was mentioned that Galatasaray remain keen on the 26-year-old on a loan basis, although they could be trumped by Super Lig rivals Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe, who added former United midfielder Fred to their ranks this summer, are weighing up a move for Van de Beek and are interested in handing him the opportunity to revive his career.

The midfielder was the shock exclusion from United’s squad list for the Champions League group phase – another sign that he is no longer wanted at the Theatre of Dreams and only an exit is currently feasible.

He has not played even a single minute of the current Premier League campaign.

NOS mentions that Royal Antwerp have Van de Beek on their radar with a late transfer the Dutchman’s only hope.

The Belgian transfer window is open until Wednesday evening and Antwerp will need to move fast if they are serious about the United star.

The Turkish transfer market shuts on September 15, giving parties like Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe more room to get a deal over the line.

