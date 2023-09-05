Fabrizio Romano releases crucial update on Jadon Sancho row at Manchester United

This morning, Fabrizio Romano provided some crucial updates on the ongoing fallout between Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and winger Jadon Sancho.

Reports of tension between Ten Hag and Sancho broke out over the weekend, following news that Sancho was excluded from the Man United squad travelling to face Arsenal.

When asked about his decision to exclude the Englishman from the squad, the Dutch manager explained that he decided against selecting the 23 year old due to his underwhelming performances in training.

In response, Sancho took to social media to vent his frustration, labelling himself as “a scapegoat” and insisting, “I have conducted myself in training very well this week.”

Sancho went on to claim that there may be other reasons for his exclusion which have already existed for several weeks.

Romano confirmed that Sancho’s claim that the issue isn’t new appears to be credible, with the Italian journalist declaring, “I can reveal that this tension has been there for the last two or three weeks.”

Sancho’s exit from United has also been discussed, with The Peoples Person previously reporting that United discussed the potential of sending the 23-year-old to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for left-back Marc Cucurella.

In his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that Chelsea were not the only party interested in Sancho this summer and that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa had also been linked with the player.

It was ultimately Sancho’s desire to remain at Old Trafford that prevented any deals from materializing, the journalist added.

Romano also addressed the recent rumours circulating about Sancho’s camp accusing Ten Hag of giving Antony preferential treatment, explaining that he is unsure of whether or not there is truth to these claims.

According to Romano’s report, the United continue to firmly throw their support behind Ten Hag and his statement, with a face-to-face discussion between the manager and Sancho expected to take place sometime this week.