Fenerbahce set to trump Galatasaray for Donny van de Beek



While Manchester United did manage to get their incomings done before the end of the summer transfer window, the club struggled massively to offload first-team stars.

Despite interest from a fair few clubs, the likes of Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek remained at United beyond the end of the transfer window.

Such was United’s desperation to offload the Ivorian, that they were ready to let him leave on a free, which he did on Monday.

Donny to Fenerbahce

The Peoples Person reported that Besiktas managed to seal the 29-year-old’s signature and even managed to register him in time for the UEFA Conference League.

And now as per A Spor, Van de Beek is set to join Bailly in the same league with Fenerbahce chasing his signature.

The Dutch midfielder has endured a nightmare time since his move to United and his fortunes have not picked up under his former Ajax coach and he is yet to play a single minute this season.

It was reported that Galatasaray were close to agreeing a loan deal for the midfielder with United rejecting their initial proposal but further talks were planned.

Now it seems their rivals Fenerbahce are ahead in the race. “Allegedly, the name Fenerbahçe is interested in is Donny van de Beek.

“The player, who could not get the chance to get the desired minutes at United, is looking forward to leaving the team.

Transfer could help Donny regain his lost confidence

“Fenerbahçe stepped in for the star name that Galatasaray was also interested in before. Despite the lists given to UEFA, the technical committee will add the player to the European list in January if the transfer is completed.”

Currently, there is no confirmation whether it is a loan deal or a permanent one but most likely it will be a temporary move but there might be an option to buy at the end of the season depending on the player’s performance.

The player might miss out on the chance to play in Europe at least till January, but his versatility could allow plenty of minutes in the league and domestic competitions.

Fenerbahce have already signed Fred from United and this signing would further strengthen their midfield and could help the once highly-rated midfielder regain the kind of form he had shown during his time at Ajax.