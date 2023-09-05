“Honoured and so proud”: Sofyan Amrabat speaks up after sealing Man United move



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has revealed his delight at finally sealing a transfer to Old Trafford from Fiorentina.

Last week on deadline day, United reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the loan signing of Amrabat.

The Red Devils will fork out an initial €10m loan fee.

There is an option to make the move permanent for €20m plus another €5m in add-ons if he impresses at his new club.

Amrabat took to social media and addressed United fans directly for the first time since his move was confirmed.

The Moroccan wrote, “Honoured and so proud to join this huge club, a club full of history and passion!”

“It’s a dream to represent this shirt and I will give absolutely everything to defend this badge. I can’t wait to step foot on the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams, my new home.”

He added, “Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome, let’s make this a season to remember!”

In a video posted by United, the midfielder said, “Hello United fans, Sofyan Amrabat here. I’m very happy to be here finally. I am ready and very excited. See you soon!”

There was speculation Amrabat was injured after it emerged United detected a back injury while conducting a medical on the 27-year-old.

It was indicated that the setback found was minor, although fans grew concerned amidst rumours that the club’s new star would be sidelined for six weeks.

However, according to The Telegraph‘s James Ducker, there is no cause for alarm.

Some rumours circulating that new #mufc signing Sofyan Amrabat could be out for six weeks. Ignore. He’s not injured and will report for international duty with Morocco — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 5, 2023

Amrabat is fit and is expected to line up for Morocco during the ongoing international break. He will then return to hopefully make his debut against Brighton.

