Manchester United announce their squad list for the Champions League group phase

Manchester United’s third place finish in last year’s Premier League ensured Champions League football will be returning to Old Trafford this season.

Erik ten Hag has today announced his 25 man squad that will do battle at Europe’s top table for the upcoming Group Stage.

United were drawn in a tough looking group made up of German giants Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen of Denmark and Turkish Champions, Galatasaray.

The official squad list has been announced on the club’s website is originally made up of ‘A List’ players, with the ‘B List’ due to be announced before the opening fixture against Bayern.

The confirmed list represents senior squad members and the players who were either club-trained or association-trained, with the names and associated ‘groups’ as follows:

‘A’ LIST

Sofyan Amrabat

Altay Bayindir (GK)

Casemiro

Diogo Dalot

Antony

Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes

Rasmus Hojlund

Victor Lindelof

Tyrell Malacia

Anthony Martial

Lisandro Martinez

Andre Onana (GK)

Facundo Pellistri

Sergio Reguilon

Raphael Varane

CLUB TRAINED

Jonny Evans

Tom Heaton (GK)

Scott McTominay

Marcus Rashford

Luke Shaw

ASSOCIATION TRAINED

Harry Maguire

Mason Mount

Jadon Sancho

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

United note that whilst the ‘B List’ is yet to be decided, Alejandro Garnacho is a definite and will be available for competition’s kick off, later this month.

Donny van de Beek is the most notable absentee, with the Dutch playmaker expected to finalise a move away from the club in the coming days.

A trip to Bayern Munich represents a difficult start for Ten Hag’s men, who will face a familiar foe in Harry Kane amongst a plethora of world class stars, lying in wait at the Allianz Arena.

United then welcome Galatasary to Old Trafford on Matchday 2, with the Turkish Champions arguably the most awkward opponent from Pot 4 of the draw.

Then comes the double header against Copenhagen and with all due respect to the Danish Champions, United will be expected to pick up maximum points from the back-to-back games.

A raucous atmosphere is then expected to greet United in Turkey for Matchday 5, with Bayern’s visit to Manchester rounding off the group, in mid-December.