Manchester United-linked Edmond Tapsoba signs Bayer Leverkusen contract extension



The inability to upgrade at the centre-back position during the transfer market will probably remain a big pain point for Manchester United.

It was exacerbated against Arsenal and Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans ended that game as United’s centre-backs.

Now, a top prospect linked to United in the summer has presumably got harder to retain.

Bayer Leverkusen have announced that Edmond Tapsoba has signed a contract extension at the club.

The new contract will run till 2028, and will cause the transfer fee demand for the Burkina Faso international to skyrocket.

Upon signing his extension, Tapsoba said, “The support from the fans for the team is fantastic, our squad gets better year by year and I’m absolutely convinced I have the best conditions at Bayer 04 for a successful future.”

He joined Leverkusen in 2020 and his initial deal was going to expire in 2025.

Therefore, this summer was arguably the best time to make a move for the defender widely tipped to become world-class in the future.

United were in for him in the summer, but then made Benjamin Pavard their top target.

Of course, not even Pavard could be secured as any arrivals at the centre-back position was contingent on Harry Maguire’s departure.

The English international ultimately didn’t leave, and Pavard joined Inter Milan. Now with Tapsoba also signing a contract extension, United will view it as a huge missed opportunity to upgrade their squad.

Tapsoba has been one of the premier defenders in the Bundesliga for Xabi Alonso’s resurgent Leverkusen side.

