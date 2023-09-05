Manchester United Lionesses receive a hero’s welcome

Manchester United’s Lionesses received a hero’s welcome as they returned to Carrington yesterday.

The trio made up of Katie Zelem, Ella Toone and Mary Earps were given a guard of honour by their teammates and presented with a bouquet of flowers each as they reunited with the squad.

They had little time to reacquaint themselves as they immediately hopped on a flight to Germany for a pre-season training camp.

Upon their arrival, they prepared for the trip to Germany with a gym session followed by training on the pitches before departing for the airport.

The group will spend the week at the Adidas campus in Herzogenaurach and face Bayern there on Wednesday.

The match will be United’s third pre-season game following a 2-2 draw with Leicester and a 1-0 win over Everton in the last few weeks.

This week will see them undergo a series of sessions at Herzogenaurach as well as having some downtime including bowling and meals out.

Our squad for Germany includes summer signings such as Geyse, Gemma Evans, Evie Rabjohn and Emma Watson.

The return of our three Lionesses means the entire squad is back together for the first time since the end of last season.

Also included are youngsters Alyssa Aherne and Safia Middleton-Patel.

Meanwhile, Earps is still at the centre of a bidding war as United look to extend her contract whilst Arsenal prepare to launch a fresh bid for the England shot-stopper.

United will be keen to secure her signature before the season begins on October 1st.