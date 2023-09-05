Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat after being priced out of Fulham’s Joao Palhinha

Manchester United ended this summer’s transfer market with a chaotic final day that saw Sofyan Amrabat join the ranks at Old Trafford alongside Sergio Reguilon and back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

The trio added to the signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund who joined in the early stages of the window.

Amrabat was the deadline day signing seen as the most vital with United in desperate need to add some power and strength to a midfield that has looked far too open at times this season.

United eventually agreed a loan deal for the midfielder which includes an option to buy at the end of the twelve month period.

However, it could have been a different story in Erik ten Hag’s engine room with United reportedly interested in signing Fulham’s combative midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Football Insider claims that United were hoping to make a move for Palhinha ahead of Amrabat but were priced out of a move for the Portuguese international.

Fulham reportedly slapped a £90million price tag on Palhinha’s head on the back of Declan Rice’s £100million move from West Ham to Arsenal.

The 28-year-old was open to leaving Craven Cottage and eventually saw a deadline day move to Bayern Munich fall through, leaving him to play the first half of the season, at least, in London.

Despite Football Insider claiming Palhinha was United’s “number one defensive midfielder” target, the club swiftly turned their attention to Amrabat who held on for a move to Old Trafford.

The Morocco international eventually got his wish and is expected to be part of Ten Hag’s first team squad when the Premier League restarts after the international break.

Amrabat will certainly provide the United boss with a different option in the middle of the park and Ten Hag clearly trusts the player, having worked with him at FC Utrecht in the Eredivise.

After two wins and two defeats in the opening four fixtures of the new campaign, United will look to find some consistency when the league restarts against Brighton in two weeks’ time.