Manchester United’s share price plummets by record amount amidst takeover uncertainty



Manchester United’s share price has plummeted heavily amidst speculation that the owners, the Glazer family, are intent on taking the club off the market.

The Glazers announced in November last year that they are seeking strategic alternatives for United including a full or partial sale.

Since then, the two principal bidders, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have been fighting it out to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

However, neither suitor has so far come out on top with the Glazers still undecided over which proposal they prefer.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United’s owners were contemplating halting the sale process by effectively taking the club off the market.

They believe that they can get much more in future due to the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States and other factors poised to make football more financially lucrative.

Amidst all this, United’s shares fell by a record amount on Tuesday.

The Red Devils’ share price is on track for its worst day ever after falling by more than 20 per cent today.

According to Sky Sports, “The share price closed at $23.66 on Friday and has dropped to as low as $18.83 on Tuesday with it currently at $19.02.”

“The New York Stock Exchange was closed on Monday because it was Labor Day.”

“We are currently in the middle of the biggest sell-off since United went public 11 years ago with the previous record drop 13.8 per cent on March 12, 2020. It is currently down 19.6 per cent.”

United’s value dropped by as much as £550m on Tuesday.

Manchester United's shares fell by a record amount for a single day today. Shares down 21% at one point & currently at 18%. Over £550m taken off market value. Numbers on course for worst day in #MUFC's 11 years as a public company as market reacts to reports Glazers won't sell.📉 pic.twitter.com/W1LJhte4l2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 5, 2023

The 20-time English champions’ market cap currently stands at £3bn. The Glazers are keen on getting £6bn. Both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim value United at around the £5bn mark.

Previously, the share price has always increased in value in response to reports that the Glazers were about to hand over control to someone else.

That the reverse is happening suggests United fans may be stuck with their current custodians for a while longer.

