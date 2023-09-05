Paul Pogba’s latest injury justifies Manchester United’s decision



Paul Pogba is facing a fresh injury concern following Juventus’ 2-0 win against Empoli on Sunday.

The French midfielder came off the bench but was seen limping towards the end of the game.

As the Juventus squad celebrated the win at full-time, Pogba was reported to have left the pitch immediately with the Azzurri medical staff.

He was said to be making reference to his right-leg; the same one which has plagued Pogba upon his return to Italy last season.

Pogba departed Manchester United on a free transfer last season to, ironically, rejoin the side he had previously left to move to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has suffered a series of injuries since landing in Turin. He missed a staggering 53 games last season as a result.

Which is why this latest development against Empoli will be such a devastating blow, to both the player and his club.

Massimiliano Allegri, the Juventus manager, stated after the game that Pogba had felt discomfort in the back of his right leg. The medical team are awaiting the results of further tests to confirm the exact nature of the problem.

Pogba’s inability to stay fit has justified United’s decision to let him depart last summer however.

In his final season at Old Trafford he missed 20 games through a calf injury and a pulled hamstring. The year prior he missed 12 matches with another hamstring injury.

Pogba’s body, specifically his legs, appear increasingly incapable of the demands of top-flight football. It is the heartbreaking reality for a player as prodigiously talented as the French midfielder is.

United had offered Pogba a contract extension prior to his departure on a free last summer. The 30-year old described the deal as “nothing” and promptly rejected it.

Old Trafford officials will be quietly glad he did given his unfortunate situation with injuries since that point.

