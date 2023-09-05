Rasmus Hojlund reveals Casemiro was impressed with his Arsenal display



Manchester United suffered yet another away day disappointment, losing 1-3 to fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Years of under-investment and poor recruitment were laid bare as manager Erik ten Hag had to rely on players whom he would rather get rid of.

Anthony Martial started the contest due to new signing Rasmus Hojlund not being fit enough to start and put in yet another anonymous performance.

Rasmus certainly had a positive impact

The Red Devils improved dramatically after the Dane stepped onto the pitch in the second half, immediately managing to act as a focal point for the team’s attacks.

He showed glimpses of what he could offer including coming close to winning a penalty and creating the chance for Alejandro Garnacho to score his off-side goal from.

At one point in the game, midfield general Casemiro was seen trying to pump up the 20-year-old by grabbing at his shirt ahead of one of United’s corner routines.

Fans loved the gesture between both players and the striker was asked about the interaction whilst on international duty with Denmark.

“He [Casemiro] just said something in Spanish: ‘vamos’ or something like that. He was happy that I gave the team perhaps a slightly different dynamic than what you get from Martial.

What Casemiro said and why he said it

“He’s maybe a little more technically strong and looks down the gaps where I like to take the fights. After all, he hasn’t seen me play before, so he told me he was pleasantly surprised to see me play,” the striker said (quotes via The Sun).

He certainly took on fights, showing his strength to hold up the ball on a couple of occasions despite intense pressure and the manager and fans were also impressed with what they saw.

United ended up paying £72 million move for his services to Atalanta last month and there is already pressure on whether he can justify such an exorbitant spend especially at his young age.

The player has explained that he is someone who will always work hard for the team and even insisted he is ready to die for the badge, something that is refreshing to hear.