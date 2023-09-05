Real Madrid interested in January move for controversial Man United winger Jadon Sancho



It has only been four games into the new Premier League season and already the problems seem to be never-ending for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

From mounting injuries to disappointing results, the manager already has a lot on his plate. To add to his woes, a major rift with Jadon Sancho has come out in public following the Arsenal game.

When asked why the winger was not included in the matchday squad, the Dutchman mentioned that Sancho’s training performance was not up to the mark and that he did not merit a call-up.

The England international was quick to put out a statement on social media without the club’s approval mentioning that he felt like he was being made a scapegoat and that there were other reasons behind his snub.

ETH-Sancho spat

The Peoples Person had reported that the player’s camp feels the manager provides preferential treatment to Antony, which has resulted in reduced opportunities for the Englishman.

Ten Hag is known to be a disciplinarian and will not have taken this issue well. He has already shown who is in charge in his dealings with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Harry Maguire.

He also gave extra time to Sancho last season in a bid to help him recover both physically and mentally, and it is obvious he would be asking more from the 23-year-old.

Clear-the-air talks are expected between the pair while various media outlets are contemplating whether the player could be sold soon.

The likes of Turkey and Saudi Arabia still have their transfer windows open but it is unlikely that United will sell their star asset on the cheap without bringing in reinforcements.

But January could see a major shift in United’s approach and as per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid could come calling for the former Manchester City academy graduate.

The La Liga giants were one of the many teams interested in the winger when it emerged Borussia Dortmund could sell their star asset.

Real could come in for Sancho in January

However, it was United who got their man back in 2021 but now Real could stand to gain from this spat between the star and the manager.

“The response, very harsh, leaves Jadon Sancho with a foot and a half outside of Manchester United. Real Madrid, then, have one of the players they wanted not so long ago within reach.

“A footballer they could sign at a low cost, who would solve the problem of their attack and who gets along perfectly with Jude Bellingham,” the report stated.

Real’s attack has been severely depleted and they need attacking players and Sancho could be the perfect solution.

United could also get rid of a major problem while adding to their cash reserves which Ten Hag could then use to bring in a player he wants.

