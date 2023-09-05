Sofyan Amrabat’s back injury detected during Manchester United medical



It has been a perfect storm of bad events for Erik ten Hag to start the season.

Be it injuries, dubious referee decisions, fallout with players, and unconvincing performances, Manchester United’s tumultuous start has fans worried.

They are about to be exacerbated after it was revealed that yet another United signing in the recent window arrived injured.

The Athletic reports that a minor back injury was detected during Sofyan Amrabat’s medical.

The Moroccan has been suffering from this issue since their fairytale run in the Qatar World Cup but played through the pain barrier with injections.

United ultimately ruled that the back injury was not serious enough to jeopardise the deal altogether, and finally signed off on his arrival.

This is the second instance when a United signing has arrived injured. Rasmus Hojlund came from Atalanta with a back issue as well, and just recently made his debut against Arsenal, nearly a month after signing for the club.

As for Amrabat, it remains to be seen what the exact severity of the back injury is.

He has been called up for Morocco’s fixture against Liberia and Burkina Faso in the upcoming international break.

United fans would be watching the status of those games with eagle eyes, eager to see what, if any part is played by Amrabat.

Although his being called up means the national team is fairly satisfied with his fitness level.

It could even benefit United if Amrabat comes back with some match fitness as the midfielder hasn’t played or trained at a high level at all with a view to forcing a move away from Fiorentina.

