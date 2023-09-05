Why Manchester United chose Sergio Reguilon as their left back



Left-back rapidly turned from a position Manchester United were stacked with options in to one of desperate need as this summer’s transfer window drew to a close.

At the beginning of the window United boasted a selection of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams and Alvaro Fernandez in their defensive ranks.

Telles departed for pastures anew in the Saudi Pro League while a deal for Williams to join Ipswich on loan was agreed. A similar move for Fernandez to Granada was in advanced negotiations at the same time.

Then the cruel hand of fate intervened.

Shaw was ruled out with a long-term injury following a similarly serious injury to Malacia earlier in pre-season. Manager Erik ten Hag was quickly deprived of both his first and second choice left-backs for the foreseeable future.

Such was the unfortunate timing of events the injury to Shaw was revealed only hours after Old Trafford officials had completed the Williams loan deal, The Athletic revealed.

Fernandez, though highly rated by United’s coaching staff, was not felt to be ready for Premier League football despite his impressive season on loan at Preston North End. Ten Hag was said to want a more fullback with more “experience” to fill the void.

Several options were suggested. Nicolas Tagliafico, who previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, and Marcos Alonso were options, as was Sergio Reguilon. The club quickly settled on Marc Cucurella as their primary target however.

Ten Hag was described as an admirer of the Chelsea defender, believing he would “suit United’s style of play.”

Chelsea were content for Cucurella to leave for Old Trafford on loan but demanded a £7 million fee in return. United baulked at such a figure but talks continued between club officials, an expectation that a “compromise” could be reached.

Chelsea then chose to start the Spaniard in their Carabao Cup victory over Wimbledon. This meant Cucurella was cup tied for the competition but, more importantly, could only play for one other side this season.

FIFA rules dictate a player can only officially play for two teams in a single season.

United had indicated a possibility of ending Cucurella’s loan deal in January should Shaw and Malacia return from injury without any issues. If they were to do so, the fullback would return to Chelsea in January, unable to play for another team. This would prevent another potential loan move in the next transfer window.

The mounting difficulties involved in the deal, as well as the costly loan fee, eventually led United to consider other avenues.

Old Trafford officials explored the details involved in a move for Reguilon. They were told by Tottentham there would be no loan fee required, only the £115,000 weekly wage.

United chose to move quickly with the transfer deadline rapidly approaching and a deal was agreed in less than 24 hours.

One major benefit of switching from Cucurella to Reguilon was the increased financial flexibility it afforded United who were hamstrung by Financial Fair Play regulations in the final weeks of the window.

No loan fee for Reguilon – as would have been necessary for Cucurella – aided United’s negotiations for Sofyan Amrabat; the club’s long-standing target for the defensive midfielder position this summer.

A derisory €2 million loan deal (comprised of two €1 million installments) was tabled for the Moroccan international concurrent to discussions for Cucurella. Fiorentina promptly rejected the offer and signaled their intention to end negotiations with United.

The increase funds enabled by Reguilon’s ‘free’ loan deal allowed Old Trafford officials to significantly up their offer for Amrabat, eventually reaching an agreement with their Italian counterparts:

“…a €10million loan fee and an overall €35million package, although United’s negotiations team secured a €20million option to buy rather than an obligation to buy.”

Amrabat was confirmed as a United player in the final hours of the window.

It appears the end of the transfer window came down to a choice between Cucurella or Reguilon and Amrabat. It’s clear United made the right option.

