Wolverhampton Wanderers express interest in former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard

by Darragh Fox
Wolves are the latest side to express an interest in Jesse Lingard according to a report by Sky Sports.

The former United graduate has been training with West Ham following his departure from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Reports had indicated the London club could offer Lingard a permanent deal after his positive impression during training.

Kevin Nolan, West Ham’s first-team coach, revealed a deal “will happen” if both parties wanted it to.

Lingard had previously spent six months on loan with West Ham in 2021.

It was an extremely productive move for both player and club alike, with Lingard returning nine goals and five assists in sixteen Premier League games.

Nolan described the United player’s impact as one which “re-energised” West Ham at a point when their season was stalling.

The West Ham coach even revealed Lingard had described the London club as his “second home” upon his return this summer.

A spanner may be thrown in the works of a permanent reunion however.

Wolves are “showing interest” according to Sky Sports with an offer potentially being tabled in the next few days.

As a free agent Lingard is free to continue negotiating a deal following the close of the summer transfer window.

It appears he may be set for an imminent return to the Premier League. Whether that is in claret and blue or old gold remains to be seen.

