Andre Onana has only agreed to return to Cameroon for one game

Manchester United replaced long-standing goalkeeper David de Gea with Andre Onana this summer, in a bid to transform the way Erik ten Hag’s team can play.

Onana has shown his ability to play out from the back in United’s opening Premier League fixtures, a sharp contrast to the way the team struggled with De Gea in goal last season.

Onana is absolutely key in the way Ten Hag’s side are building attacks from the back with the team also trying to play with a higher defensive line.

After leaving Cameroon’s World Cup campaign half way through the tournament last December, Onana’s spat with coach Rigobert Song led to the 27-year-old retiring from international football.

With no commitment to his country, Onana was left to solely focus on his club career.

However, the keeper recently agreed to return to the international scene, with Cameroon facing a crunch clash with Burundi next week to decide who qualifies for January’s African Cup of Nations.

The news was a huge blow to United who would be without Onana for up to a month should Cameroon beat Burundi and qualify for the continental competition.

However, as reported by ESPN, Onana is believed to have only committed himself for the key clash against Burundi and will decide whether he is to continue after the game.

It’s unclear as to whether the result will impact Onana’s international future but should the Indomitable Lions win and Onana decides to stay, the goalie could miss up to four Premier League fixtures.

The AFCON starts on January 13 with the final scheduled for Feb. 11, a spell during which United have league games against Tottenham, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa, respectively.

Should Onana eventually play in the tournament, it would leave Ten Hag with a choice between new signing Altay Bayindir or experienced stopper Tom Heaton as a replacement.

Bayindir will no doubt be champing at the bit to show what he can do for the club and will be one player waiting on Onana’s decision with bated breath.