Erik ten Hag did not deem Alvaro Fernandez ready to step up in Luke Shaw’s absence

Manchester United’s transfer window ended with a frantic deadline day which saw three new arrivals at Old Trafford in the final hours of the window.

One of those was Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon who has joined on a season-long loan deal from Ange Postecoglou’s side.

An unfortunate turn of events left United short in a position they looked particularly overstocked in, at the start of the summer market.

Departures of Alex Telles and Brandon Williams coupled with substantial injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia left young Spaniard Alvaro Fernandez as the only recognised left back at the club.

Diogo Dalot is capable of operating on the left-hand side and has plugged the gap admirably amid the crisis.

As reported by The Athletic, Fernandez wasn’t deemed at the level required to help the first team by manager Erik ten Hag who was desperate for a more experienced player to join the ranks.

The United boss was then able to sanction the defender’s loan back to his native country, where he will continue his development with La Liga outfit Granada.

Some figures in the backroom staff at the club were expecting Fernandez to be promoted to the first team but Ten Hag was adamant he wanted another body through the doors.

Fernandez spent last season on loan at Preston North End and seriously impressed for Ryan Lowe’s men in the Championship.

The 20-year-old was a key man during the 2022/23 campaign, featuring 42 times in all competitions and going on to be voted the Young Player of the Year by the Preston supporters.

Fernandez was also voted United under 23’s Player of the Season in the prior campaign, underlining his potential.

However, Ten Hag clearly feels there is still development to be made before the left-back can command a starting place at Old Trafford and will be hoping he can continue his rise in Spain.